Amputee Football: 31 players called up ahead of Tri-Nation tournament

The coming days and weeks would be a busy one for the Black Challenge as they gather in Accra ahead of an impending assignment in a TRI-NATION tournament against England and Poland.

Coach Stephen Richard Obeng selected a 31-member playing squad to report to the Wembley Park - Kotobabi for non-residential training on Thursday 15:00GMT (3:00 PM Local Time) 14th July 2022 to begin preparations.

Coach Obeng's call-ups include an entire squad of the reigning African Champions.

The TRI-NATION is a new tournament designed by the English Amputee Football Association ahead of the Turkey 2022 AMPUTEE WORLD CUP.

See Ghana's full squad below:

1.RICHARD ARTHUR OPENTIL SAHINBEY AMPUTEES S.K. -TURKEY

2.MUBARIK MOHAMMED SAHINBEY AMPUTEES S. K - TURKEY

3.HAMZA MOHAMMED PENDIK AMPUTEE S.K. - TURKEY

4.FUSEINI IDDI. PENDIK AMPUTEE S.K. - TURKEY

5.RICHARD EKWAM KONYA SPOR AMPUTE S.K. - TURKEY

6.YAHAYA YUSSIF SAHINBEY AMPUTEE S.K. - TURKEY

7.EMANUEL ALLOTEY SISLI YEDITEPE AMPUTEE S.K. - TURKEY

8.COLLINS GYAMFI KONYASPOR AMPUTEE S.K – TURKEY

9.CEPHAS ANUM KONYASPOR AMPUTEE S. K - TURKEY

10.BERNARD DUODU GYE NYAME AMPUTEE FC

11.BAWA SAMBIA ASANTEMAN AMPUTEE AFC

12.JABIL ISSSAH ASANTEMAN AMPUTEE AFC

13.MOHAMMED ABDUL GAFAR ASANTEMAN AMPUTEE AFC

14.ABDULIA KANYIRI SULEIMAN OUR HOPE AF.C.

15.SETH LARBI OUR HOPE AF.C.

116.BRIGHT XORNAM ESSIE OUR HOPE AF C.

17.ANOKYE STEPHEN EAFSA AFC

18.DANIEL SEAN DENTEH EAFSA AFC

19.STEPHEN ATTAH ASANTE EAFSA AFC

20.SEIDU ABDUL RAZAK KUMAPEM AFC

21.RAFIU AMIDU KUMAPEM AFC

22.BROWN WILLIAM GYE NYAME AMPUTEE FC

23.PRINCE NYARKO GYE NYAME AMPUTEE FC

24.EMANUEL OSEI KWADWO GYE NYAME AMPUTEE FC

25.ISAAC KWABENA ESHUN KUMAPEM AFC

26.MENSAH PAUL AMUGISCO AFC

27.BLEWU. CASHIUS MENSAH AMUGISCO AFC

28.QUARSHIE ISAAC AMUGISCO AFC

29.KWAKU ANOR EAFSA. AFC

30.ATSU ABOR GLOBAL AFC

31. Michael Esiem Aryeh GLOBAL AFC

By Kofi Esikyire

