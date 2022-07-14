Coach Stephen Richard Obeng selected a 31-member playing squad to report to the Wembley Park - Kotobabi for non-residential training on Thursday 15:00GMT (3:00 PM Local Time) 14th July 2022 to begin preparations.
Amputee Football: 31 players called up ahead of Tri-Nation tournament
The coming days and weeks would be a busy one for the Black Challenge as they gather in Accra ahead of an impending assignment in a TRI-NATION tournament against England and Poland.
Coach Obeng's call-ups include an entire squad of the reigning African Champions.
The TRI-NATION is a new tournament designed by the English Amputee Football Association ahead of the Turkey 2022 AMPUTEE WORLD CUP.
See Ghana's full squad below:
1.RICHARD ARTHUR OPENTIL SAHINBEY AMPUTEES S.K. -TURKEY
2.MUBARIK MOHAMMED SAHINBEY AMPUTEES S. K - TURKEY
3.HAMZA MOHAMMED PENDIK AMPUTEE S.K. - TURKEY
4.FUSEINI IDDI. PENDIK AMPUTEE S.K. - TURKEY
5.RICHARD EKWAM KONYA SPOR AMPUTE S.K. - TURKEY
6.YAHAYA YUSSIF SAHINBEY AMPUTEE S.K. - TURKEY
7.EMANUEL ALLOTEY SISLI YEDITEPE AMPUTEE S.K. - TURKEY
8.COLLINS GYAMFI KONYASPOR AMPUTEE S.K – TURKEY
9.CEPHAS ANUM KONYASPOR AMPUTEE S. K - TURKEY
10.BERNARD DUODU GYE NYAME AMPUTEE FC
11.BAWA SAMBIA ASANTEMAN AMPUTEE AFC
12.JABIL ISSSAH ASANTEMAN AMPUTEE AFC
13.MOHAMMED ABDUL GAFAR ASANTEMAN AMPUTEE AFC
14.ABDULIA KANYIRI SULEIMAN OUR HOPE AF.C.
15.SETH LARBI OUR HOPE AF.C.
116.BRIGHT XORNAM ESSIE OUR HOPE AF C.
17.ANOKYE STEPHEN EAFSA AFC
18.DANIEL SEAN DENTEH EAFSA AFC
19.STEPHEN ATTAH ASANTE EAFSA AFC
20.SEIDU ABDUL RAZAK KUMAPEM AFC
21.RAFIU AMIDU KUMAPEM AFC
22.BROWN WILLIAM GYE NYAME AMPUTEE FC
23.PRINCE NYARKO GYE NYAME AMPUTEE FC
24.EMANUEL OSEI KWADWO GYE NYAME AMPUTEE FC
25.ISAAC KWABENA ESHUN KUMAPEM AFC
26.MENSAH PAUL AMUGISCO AFC
27.BLEWU. CASHIUS MENSAH AMUGISCO AFC
28.QUARSHIE ISAAC AMUGISCO AFC
29.KWAKU ANOR EAFSA. AFC
30.ATSU ABOR GLOBAL AFC
31. Michael Esiem Aryeh GLOBAL AFC
By Kofi Esikyire
