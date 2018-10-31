Pulse.com.gh logo
Anas Aremeyaw Anas speaks after Kwesi Nyantakyi’s lifetime ban

The investigative journalist says he doesn’t rejoice over the downfall of Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas speaks after Kwesi Nyantakyi’s lifetime ban

Anas Aremeyaw Anas, the brainchild behind the ‘Number 12’ investigative piece that pushed Kwesi Nyantakyi out of office has indicated that he fought against a system and not a personality, after FIFA slapped a lifetime ban on the erstwhile president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Award winning investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in his latest investigative piece on football dubbed ‘Number 12’ caught several football and match officials on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribe with the former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi at the centre of the scandal.

Kwesi Nyantakyi resigned as GFA President, FIFA Executive Council member and as the 1 Vice President of CAF, following a 90 day ban by the world football governing body.

FIFA, handed a life ban to Mr Nyantakyi on Tuesday, after the adjudicating chamber of FIFA’s Independent Ethics Committee found him guilty of multiple ethical violations.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas says, he is not excited over the end of the road for Nyantakyi’s career as a football administrator, but he rather happy that the football system he fought against has crashed down.

"I haven't seen the story yet and so I would at this stage just say no comment," Anas said.

"A lot of these issues are in court and strategically so. I am not one person who loves to rejoice about somebody's misfortune. I think that I fought a system and not a personality and I am happy that the system is down and I am happy that changes are being brought. For me, those are very, very important issues".

