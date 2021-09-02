‘Anas exposé changed nothing, corruption still happening in Ghana football’ – Kwabena Yeboah

This led to his resignation as the then GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, who also lost his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.

Pulse Ghana

Football in the country was also suspended for over a year, with a Normalisation Committee installed by FIFA to manage the game on an interim basis.

Kwabena Yeboah believes corrupt practices still persist in Ghana football despite the fallout from the Anas’ exposé.

“There are people who think Anas has come to spoil our sport but even after the Number 12 exposé some of these things are still going on. It means his work has been in vain,” he said on Starr Chat on Wednesday.

“We knew our game was corrupt and rotten. We knew that some of the referees were pure criminals and holding teams to ransom.”

Meanwhile, ex-GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi has been slapped with charges of fraud and corruption.

Nyantakyi was also charged with conspiracy to commit fraud when he appeared in court in June, alongside the Northern Regional Representative of the GFA, Abdulai Alhassan.