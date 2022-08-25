Anatu Sadat: Ghana’s first hijab-wearing footballer secures US scholarship

Anatu became an internet sensation in March 2021 when she became the first Ghanaian footballer to play a competitive game in a hijab.

The Northern Ladies striker wore a hijab while playing in a Ghana Women’s Premier League game against Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

Her unprecedented act earned her praise from far and near, with both local and international media hopping on to tell her story.

"At the beginning of the season, I didn’t wear my hijab because it wasn’t available back then,” Anatu told TV3 Ghana in an interview last year.

“A lot of people were commenting and talking about how beautiful I am, forgetting to mention how I performed in the game. I was happy but in a way, I wasn’t that happy.”

Anatu is part of the hijab initiative by Nordsjaelland defender Maxwell Woledzi, which is aimed at supporting Muslim girls in sports.

Meanwhile, the Black Princesses have been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup after finishing bottom of Group D.

Ghana suffered a disappointing 4-1 defeat to the Netherlands last Wednesday evening, concluding the tournament without a win.

Ben Fokuo’s side had lost 3-0 to the USA in their opening group game, before being beaten 2-0 by Japan in their second match.

The West Africans, therefore, needed to win by a huge margin against the Netherlands in their last game and also hope for a favourable result in the other group fixture between Japan and the USA.