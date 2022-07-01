‘He’s an unbelievable father’ – Andre Ayew says Abedi Pele is his idol

“I take a lot, if not every inspiration from him. He’s my idol and an unbelievable father,” Andre said on GTV’s Sports Highlight.

Abedi was one of Africa’s most celebrated footballers in the 1990s, having made his name with Olympique Marseille.

The 57-year-old won numerous titles with the French giants, including Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League.

He also won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1982, while becoming the first player to emerge African Footballer of the Year three times.

In November 2021, Andre equalled the goal record of his father, Abedi, at Al Sadd, after scoring against Al Ahli in the Qatari Stars League.

The 32-year-old’s strike saw him take his goal tally for the Qatari giants to seven, the same number his father scored during his time with Al Sadd.

Andre has, however, since surpassed his father’s goal tally for the Asian side after hitting double figures in the 2021/22 season.

Indeed, when Andre sealed his move to Al Sadd last summer, the Black Stars skipper said he was aiming to continue with his father’s legacy.