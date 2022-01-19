This won't be my last AFCON – Andre Ayew declares after Ghana exit

The result saw Ghana finish at the bottom of Group C after failing to win any of their three group matches.

Also, this is the first time since 2006 that the Black Stars have been eliminated from the AFCON in the group stages.

The 31-year-old, however, apologised to Ghanaians for the team’s failure, which now extends Ghana’s trophyless run to 40 years.

He expressed confidence that the Black Stars would bounce back, adding that the tournament in Cameroon will not be his last AFCON.

“We didn't make Ghanaians proud. We are sorry. We apologise for not taking the team to the next stage. We are very disappointed in ourselves because this is not Ghana,” he told the media.

“We didn't have a good AFCON. We didn't have luck in the competition but we will learn from this, go back, take the criticisms and come back stronger.”

Ayew added: “We live to fight another day. I hope these young players would come out of this shock because there's a future ahead. We have World Cup playoffs and that's important now.

“We would swallow the bitter pill and correct our mistakes. We would stay focused and prepare for the World Cup playoffs. This is not my last AFCON.”

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will now set sights on the FIFA World Cup play-off, which is scheduled for March.