‘It’s hard to say goodbye but I’ll be back’ – Andre Ayew’s emotional farewell to Swansea fans

However, the 31-year-old mutually parted ways with the club two weeks ago following the expiration of his contract.

Addressing the fans for the first time since leaving Swansea, Ayew said he was grateful for their consistent support.

“The Championship play-off finals was a difficult period for us, the players, for me personally, the whole team. So I stayed quiet a little bit,” he said in a video posted on Twitter.

“I just wanted to let you guys know that I’m so grateful for everything you’ve done for me. Thank you so much for the support, thank you so much for the love.”

Ayew has been a great servant to the Jack Army since returning from a loan spell at Fenerbahce ahead of the start of the 2019-20 season.

He has been the Championship outfit’s top scorer in the last two seasons and ended the 2020-21 campaign with 17 goals.

The Ghanaian helped Swansea to the final of the Championship play-offs, but they couldn’t secure promotion to the Premier League after losing to Brentford.

An emotional Ayew admitted it was hard to say goodbye to the club but promised to be back at the Liberty Stadium, although he was unsure of what capacity.

“I’m going to miss you. I’m going to miss everyone. I want to thank the staff, the coach Steve Cooper, physios, cooks, everyone. I had a special feeling with the club and all the people around, but it’s time to say goodbye.

“I know I’ll be back. I don’t know if as a player again or just to come and see you guys a few times. I will be back because there’s something at the club which I have in my heart.

“I would never forget everything you guys have done for me. Thank you so much and God bless you all,” he added.