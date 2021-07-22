Andre Ayew: Black Stars captain heads to Qatar to join Al Sadd

''Al Sadd have reached an agreement to sign Ghana star Andre Ayew,” the club announced on Twitter.

“The player will arrive in the morning to complete the routine procedure, followed by the signing of the contract and the official announcement.''

Ayew is reportedly set to earn around $220,000 a month following his move to Al Sadd as a free agent.

Al Sadd are the current champions of the Qatari Stars League and are managed by Spain and Barcelona legend Xavi.

Ayew parted ways with Swansea City in June following the expiration of his contract with the Championship outfit.

The Ghanaian has been Swansea’s top scorer in the last two seasons and ended the 2020-21 campaign with 17 goals.