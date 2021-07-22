Andre Ayew: Black Stars captain heads to Qatar to join Al Sadd

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew is set to join Al Sadd after reaching an agreement with the Qatari giants.

On Wednesday, the club released a statement saying the player will arrive later in the day to complete a medical before the official announcement is made.

''Al Sadd have reached an agreement to sign Ghana star Andre Ayew,” the club announced on Twitter.

“The player will arrive in the morning to complete the routine procedure, followed by the signing of the contract and the official announcement.''

Ayew is reportedly set to earn around $220,000 a month following his move to Al Sadd as a free agent.

Al Sadd are the current champions of the Qatari Stars League and are managed by Spain and Barcelona legend Xavi.

Ayew parted ways with Swansea City in June following the expiration of his contract with the Championship outfit.

The Ghanaian has been Swansea’s top scorer in the last two seasons and ended the 2020-21 campaign with 17 goals.

He also helped Swansea to the final of the Championship play-offs, but they couldn’t secure promotion to the Premier League after losing to Brentford.

