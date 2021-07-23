It’s an honour to wear the jersey of Al Sadd – Andre Ayew

The three-time African Footballer of the Year spent just a year with the club before crossing over to Europe to join Swiss side FC Zurich.

Having been unveiled on Thursday, Andre Ayew said it was an honour to wear the Al Sadd jersey and promised to give his all to the club’s fans.

“Proud moment for me and my dad to be able to represent the club that started his career outside Ghana," the 31-year-old tweeted.

“It’s an honour to wear the @AlsaddSC jersey. I will give my all to make our fans proud Inshallah. Together let’s get started!”

Ayew left Championship side Swansea City in June and has now signed a two-year contract with Al Sadd.

The former Marseille winger is reportedly set to earn around $220,000 a month following his move to Al Sadd as a free agent – an amount that is tax-free.

Al Sadd are the current champions of the Qatari Stars League, having won the title in the just ended 2020-21 season.

Meanwhile, Ayew will be working with Barcelona and Spain legend Xavi Hernandez, who currently manages Al Sadd.

Xavi, who won everything at club and international level in a highly distinguished career, joined Al Sadd in May 2019.