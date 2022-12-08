Andre Ayew deserves befitting farewell before retirement – Kojo Bonsu

Although was substituted in each of the games against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay, he ended the tournament with a goal to his name.

The Black Stars’ group-stage exit has, however, once again led to divided opinions on Ayew’s status in the team.

This follows his costly penalty miss against Uruguay, with the South Americans going on to record a 2-0 win against Ghana.

Speaking to Akoma FM, Kojo Bonsu, who is a politician cum football administrator, said Ayew must not be blamed for the penalty miss.

He was, however, quick to add that the Al Sadd forward should be given a befitting farewell before he bows out.

“Dede Ayew has really done well for the country looking at his achievements for the country since he joined the National Team,” Mr Bonsu said, as quoted by 3Sports.

“But honestly, he is weak [not in the best shape] now so the country should give him a good testimonial or farewell game to retire him and avoid accusing him for the penalty miss. Should we continue with this attack, it will affect the next generation.

“We have a good team, we should calm down and avoid the unnecessary insults we rain on them.”