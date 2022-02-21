RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Andre Ayew wins first league title as Al Sadd are crowned champions of Qatari league

Emmanuel Ayamga

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has won the Qatari Stars League with Al Sadd following an 8-2 victory over Al Ahli on Monday.

Ayew came on in the second half and scored twice as Al Sadd wrapped up the title in emphatic style.

The win over Al Ahli saw Javi Garcia’s side move 10 points clear of second-placed Al-Duhail, making it mathematically impossible for their rivals to usurp them with three matches left.

This is Al Sadd’s third successive league title and their 16th triumph overall – a record-extending feat in the Qatari top-flight.

Meanwhile, this is Ayew’s first league title in his career and his second trophy with Al Sadd after winning the Emir Cup some months ago.

The 31-year-old joined the Qatari giants in July 2021 as a free agent, and put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

He made a bright start to life in Qatar, scoring seven goals in his first six matches for Al Sadd after his signing.

The former Swansea City and West Ham United star has since scored 12 goals in 16 appearances for the Qatari champions and averages a goal every 84 minutes.

Despite enduring a frustrating spell with Ghana at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Ayew returned to Al Sadd and has since continued with his scoring form.

The Ghanaian will now hope to help Al Sadd win the Asian Champions League next season after falling short last season.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

