Ghanaians and Black Stars are like husband and wife – Andre Ayew

"I believe deep inside me that every single Ghanaian loves the Black Stars," Ayew told in an interview with Accra-based Joy FM.

"You can love your wife and be angry, and I think that is the relationship between the Black Stars and the Ghanaians. The feeling I am having is that they are waiting for us to give them something to spark. I feel it is starting to come."

Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars haven’t won a major trophy in almost four decades, with their last triumph in the AFCON dating back to 1982.

Despite boasting one of the most formidable teams on the continent in the last couple of years, the country has always flattered to deceive.

Ghana came close to winning the AFCON in 1992, 2010 and 2015 but lost in the final to the Ivory Coast, Egypt and the Ivory Coast again, respectively.

Ayew, however, believes with the support of all Ghanaians, the team can end its long trophy drought.

"We will need the support from our nation. We cannot sit here and tell them we will win or they should bet we will win [the AFCON] but we need to feel they are behind us," he noted.

"That is something we have to earn, and I believe we have started on the right track by qualifying for the AFCON and if we give them a good run in the World Cup qualifiers, the belief and confidence will be higher than it is currently."

Ayew parted ways with Championship outfit Swansea City last month following the expiration of his contract.