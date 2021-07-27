I’m going to Al Sadd to continue Abedi Pele’s legacy – Andre Ayew

Ayew is following in the footsteps of his father, Abedi Pele, who played for the Asian club before moving to Europe.

Abedi Pele joined Al Sadd from Real Tamale United after helping Ghana to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1982.

The three-time African Footballer of the Year spent just a year with the club before crossing over to Europe to join Swiss side FC Zurich.

Speaking after his signing, Andre said he aims to continue the legacy of his father at Al Sadd and to win trophies as well.

“I’m now at Al Sadd to continue my father’s legacy and win more trophies,” the Black Stars captain said.

Ayew is reportedly set to earn around $220,000 a month following his move to Al Sadd as a free agent – an amount that is tax-free.

Al Sadd are the current champions of the Qatari Stars League, having won the title in the just ended 2020-21 season.

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian will be working with Barcelona and Spain legend Xavi Hernandez, who currently manages Al Sadd.

Xavi, who won everything at club and international level in a highly distinguished career, joined Al Sadd in May 2019.