Andre Ayew is still in stitches – Milo gives update on Ghana captain

“Andre Ayew is in stitches but he is fit and okay. Will he be selected for tomorrow? As for selection, I don't talk about it,” he said.

Pulse Ghana

Ayew suffered a head injury against Morocco following a clash of heads which saw him bleed out.

The Al Sadd forward subsequently sat out of training on Wednesday, but Rajevac insists he is now fit despite being in stitches

The Black Stars are aiming for their first win at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following a 1-0 loss to Morocco on Monday.

Ghana didn’t come to the party against the Atlas Lions and were largely outplayed in that encounter.

Meanwhile, striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom says the team has been training hard and hopes to return to winning ways against Gabon.

“The morale in camp is solely to get a win against Gabon. I always believe the downfall of a man is not the end of his life,” Yiadom said.

“We have been training very hard and we know what is in front of us and we know what is expected of us from home by 30 million people.

“We are not just here to participate because it's been 40 years since we last won the trophy so the agenda in our head is to make sure we make it to the final.