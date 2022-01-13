RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Andre Ayew is still in stitches – Milo gives update on Ghana captain

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac has revealed that captain Andre Ayew is in stitches but is currently “okay”.

Andre Ayew is still in stitches – Milo gives update on Ghana captain
Andre Ayew is still in stitches – Milo gives update on Ghana captain

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, the Serbian manager refused to confirm whether the 31-year-old will feature against Gabon on Friday.

Recommended articles

“Andre Ayew is in stitches but he is fit and okay. Will he be selected for tomorrow? As for selection, I don't talk about it,” he said.

Andre Ayew
Andre Ayew Pulse Ghana

Ayew suffered a head injury against Morocco following a clash of heads which saw him bleed out.

The Al Sadd forward subsequently sat out of training on Wednesday, but Rajevac insists he is now fit despite being in stitches

The Black Stars are aiming for their first win at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following a 1-0 loss to Morocco on Monday.

Ghana didn’t come to the party against the Atlas Lions and were largely outplayed in that encounter.

Meanwhile, striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom says the team has been training hard and hopes to return to winning ways against Gabon.

The morale in camp is solely to get a win against Gabon. I always believe the downfall of a man is not the end of his life,” Yiadom said.

“We have been training very hard and we know what is in front of us and we know what is expected of us from home by 30 million people.

“We are not just here to participate because it's been 40 years since we last won the trophy so the agenda in our head is to make sure we make it to the final.

“Whatever happened against Morocco is [past] and we are now focusing on the game against Gabon where we need to bring the three points home,” he added.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award

Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah are the finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player Creator: GENYA SAVILOV

AFCON 2021: Asamoah Gyan should go for a jersey - Ghanaians react to former captain as a pundit

Asamoah Gyan

Oussou Konan: Ivorian footballer dies at 32 after being poisoned during Christmas holiday

Oussou Konan: Ivorian footballer dies at 32 after being poisoned during Christmas holiday

‘Olele still conceding penalties?’ – Funny reactions as Kurt Okraku scores penalty against Richard Kingson

‘Olele still conceding penalties?’ – Funny reactions as Kurt Okraku scores penalty against Richard Kingson