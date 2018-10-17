Andre Ayew nominated for Fenerbache captaincy

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Former Dutch midfielder Philip Cocu has expressed his desire to name Andre Ayew as the new skipper of Fenerbache FC.

The 28-year-old joined the Turkish giants this season on a season long loan move from Swansea City.

Andre Ayew’s attitude both on and off the field of play has impressed head coach of Fenerbache and he has therefore been tipped for the captaincy of the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium outfit.

“I have one request, I want you to become the leader of the team. Everyone respects you,” Fotomac quoted Cocu as he told Ayew.

“You will play various offensive roles also on the field,”

Goalkeeper Volkan Demire is currently the skipper of the side but he is expected stripped of his captaincy position soon in favour of the Ghanaian attacker.

Andre Ayew exhibited good leadership role when he captained the U-20 national male football team of Ghana to win the U-20 FIFA World Cup in 2009- the first African country to do so.