Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Andre Ayew nominated for Fenerbache captaincy

The Black Stars deputy skipper is in pole position to land the Fenerbache captaincy.

  • Published:
Andre Ayew nominated for Fenerbache captaincy play

Andre Ayew nominated for Fenerbache captaincy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Former Dutch midfielder Philip Cocu has expressed his desire to name Andre Ayew as the new skipper of Fenerbache FC.

The 28-year-old joined the Turkish giants this season on a season long loan move from Swansea City.

READ MORE: Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi combined

Andre Ayew’s attitude both on and off the field of play has impressed head coach of Fenerbache and he has therefore been tipped for the captaincy of the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium outfit.

“I have one request, I want you to become the leader of the team. Everyone respects you,” Fotomac quoted Cocu as he told Ayew.

“You will play various offensive roles also on the field,”

Goalkeeper Volkan Demire is currently the skipper of the side but he is expected stripped of his captaincy position soon in favour of the Ghanaian attacker.

READ MORE: Madagascar emerges as first African country to qualify for AFCON 2019

Andre Ayew exhibited good leadership role when he captained the U-20 national male football team of Ghana to win the U-20 FIFA World Cup in 2009- the first African country to do so.  

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Fabregas enters into Guinness Book of World Records as the fastest player to register 100 PL assists Fabregas enters into Guinness Book of World Records as the fastest player to register 100 PL assists
Michael Ballack wants Germany coach Löw sacked Michael Ballack wants Germany coach Löw sacked
Football: 'Being able to play football is not enough' - Chiellini urges players to study Football 'Being able to play football is not enough' - Chiellini urges players to study
Football: Perotti, Karsdorp injury blow for Roma Football Perotti, Karsdorp injury blow for Roma
Football: Iran prosecutor says no repeat of women at football matches Football Iran prosecutor says no repeat of women at football matches
Why local players seem neglected by Black Stars coaches lately Why local players seem neglected by Black Stars coaches lately

Recommended Videos

Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cup Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cup
Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiers Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiers
Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0



Top Articles

1 Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi combinedbullet
2 Lukaku and four footballers who are academically brilliantbullet
3 62-year-old prisoner who Atsu paid medical bills for diesbullet
4 Vincent Kompany’s father elected as first black mayor in Belgiumbullet
5 Meet the 33-year-old prince who wants to buy Manchester Unitedbullet
6 Ghana suffer 40-0 defeat to Ugandabullet
7 Madagascar emerges as first African country to qualify for...bullet
8 A man of goals and controversies: The Asamoah Gyan...bullet
9 4 players Mourinho may want to sign in Januarybullet
10 Real Madrid's European Cup winning winger is deadbullet

Top Videos

1 Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiersbullet
2 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
3 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
4 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
5 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
6 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
7 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
8 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
9 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over...bullet
10 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to...bullet

Football

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (C) comes to the rescue in a 2-1 Nations League win over Germany he put down to their 'mental strength'.
Football Lloris hails France's mental strength after Germany win
Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has been outspoken in his criticism of manager Jose Mourinho
Football Messi would struggle in current Man United team, says Scholes
DeAndre Yedlin, left, of the United States challenges for the ball against Colombia's Mateus Uribe in an international friendly. The Americans will face Italy in Belgium on November 20
Football US-Italy November friendly booked into Belgian stadium
Groeneveld scored his first international goal on his maiden Netherlands start
Football Koeman's Netherlands claim friendly draw in Belgium
X
Advertisement