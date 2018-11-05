Pulse.com.gh logo
Andre Ayew pays tribute to Fenerbache fan who passed away

Koray Sener died of heart attack when Fenerbache faced off against Galatasaray

Andre Ayew pays tribute to Fenerbache fan who passed away play

Andre Ayew pays tribute to Fenerbache fan who passed away

Andre Ayew has paid glowing tribute to a Fenerbache fan who died this weekend on Friday in his side’s game against Galatasaray.

Galatasaray looked in control through Ryan Donk and Martin Linnes before Mathieu Valbuena and Jailson goals put the game on level pegging.

READ MORE: Disclaimer: I'll talk and shake Ghana, I can't go down alone- Kwesi Nyantakyi

In the first half, some Fenerbahçe fans left the stadium after a fan of the outfit by name Koray Sener died of a heart attack.

Due to fighting in the field after the match, three players received red cards and one player received a yellow card in a decision via the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system.

Fenerbahçe's Jailson and Roberto Soldado and Galatasaray's Badu Ndiaye received the red cards while Galatasaray's Younes Belhanda received the yellow card.

READ MORE: Baffour Gyan declared wanted by East Legon Police

Thousands of Fenerbahçe fans, players and club executives attended the funeral ceremony of the 22-year-old fan on Nov. 4.

Andre Ayew who featured for Fenerbache against Galatasaray joined other well-wishers took to his Instagram page to pay glowing tribute to Sener," RIP Koray Sener ."

Koray ?ener’s name will be written on a seat, Fenerbahçe’s president Ali Koç told the audience at the Fenerbahçe Ülker Stadium in Istanbul’s district of Kad?köy on the Anatolian side.

“We will not forget you” and “we will also be good guys when we die” read the banners unfurled by fans, in a reference to a social media post by ?ener.

