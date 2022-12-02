Andre Ayew penalty miss brings back the trauma of 2010 - Ghanaians react

The Black Stars were given a penalty after Mohommed Kudus was brought down by Uruguay keeper Sergio Rochet.

Andre Ayew stepped up to take the spot kick but the attempt was saved by Rochet who dived to his left.

There was controversy surrounding the penalty. The challenge by Rochet on Kudus was originally not considered since a Ghana player was in an offside position in the build-up.

The referee was asked to consider the decision again by VAR and he turned in the decision given by the assistant. The replays and semi-assisted offside technology showed the player to be onside.

Uruguay scored two goals following the incident which put it in a prime position to qualify.

Ghanaians are hence reacting to the penalty miss. Below are some comments:

Meanwhile, reading defender Baba Rahman regained his position in the starting XI of the Black Stars as Coach Otto Addo named a changed side against Uruguay.

Alidu Seidu also returned to the team as the starting right back ahead of Tariq Lamptey for this afternoon’s crucial class.

Coach Otto Addo maintained an attacking trio of Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew and Inaki Williams.

Below is the starting lineup for the game:

Lawrence Ati Zigi

Alidu Seidu

Baba Rahman

Mohammed Salisu

Daniel Amartey

Thomas Partey

Salis Ahmed Salis

Andre Ayew

Jordan Ayew

Inaki Williams