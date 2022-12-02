RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Andre Ayew penalty miss brings back the trauma of 2010 - Ghanaians react

Berlinda Entsie

Black Stars, Captain Adre Ayew missed a penalty shootout against Uruguay in their last game in the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Andre Ayew penalty miss
Andre Ayew penalty miss

This marks another penalty miss for Ghana against Uruguay at the FIFA World Cups. In 2010, the two teams faced each other in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

Recommended articles

The Black Stars were given a penalty after Mohommed Kudus was brought down by Uruguay keeper Sergio Rochet.

Andre Ayew stepped up to take the spot kick but the attempt was saved by Rochet who dived to his left.

There was controversy surrounding the penalty. The challenge by Rochet on Kudus was originally not considered since a Ghana player was in an offside position in the build-up.

The referee was asked to consider the decision again by VAR and he turned in the decision given by the assistant. The replays and semi-assisted offside technology showed the player to be onside.

Uruguay scored two goals following the incident which put it in a prime position to qualify.

Ghanaians are hence reacting to the penalty miss. Below are some comments:

Meanwhile, reading defender Baba Rahman regained his position in the starting XI of the Black Stars as Coach Otto Addo named a changed side against Uruguay.

Alidu Seidu also returned to the team as the starting right back ahead of Tariq Lamptey for this afternoon’s crucial class.

Coach Otto Addo maintained an attacking trio of Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew and Inaki Williams.

Below is the starting lineup for the game:

Lawrence Ati Zigi

Alidu Seidu

Baba Rahman

Mohammed Salisu

Daniel Amartey

Thomas Partey

Salis Ahmed Salis

Andre Ayew

Jordan Ayew

Inaki Williams

Mohammed Kudus

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

More from category

  • Andre Ayew penalty miss

    Andre Ayew penalty miss brings back the trauma of 2010 - Ghanaians react

  • Pulse Sports World Cup Live

    Ghana vs Uruguay live, South Korea vs Portugal live

  • Ghanaians warm to Black Stars despite defeat to Portugal

    Baba Rahman and Alidu Seidu return to Ghana’s lineup against Uruguay

Trending

Andre Onana releases a statement on Cameroon exile
QATAR 2022

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings) (3)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (11)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

How Asamoah Gyan reacted to Black Stars' game against South Korea

Asamoah Gyan couldn't stand the pressure in Ghana's game against South Korea [Video]