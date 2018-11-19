Andre Ayew praises team-mates after victory over Ethiopia

news

Andre Ayew has heaped praise on his team-mates following the Black Stars' 2-0 victory over Ethiopia Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation Group F qualifier on Sunday.

A brace from striker Jordan Ayew was enough to restore Ghana's hopes of picking their ticket to an eighth consecutive Afcon finals.

"We deserved this win despite our unconvincing performance in some part of the second-half of the game. I believe everyone played his role well especially in the first half of the game," Ayew said.

"This is a very good result for us because we were in a difficult position to qualify ahead of the game but we have managed to pull it off thanks to the entire team.

"We have moved to second place in the group with six points, so we just have to build on this and make sure we put up a better performance than what we did today in the final game to get what we want.

"Everyone is happy with the victory and I believe we will definitely qualify for the Afcon at the end of the day," he added.

Ghana will host group leaders Kenya, who sit one point above, in the final game in March 20019. The winner of the fixture will book an automatic qualification to the competition.