Andre Ayew put Liam Cullem through to score Swansea City’s third goal and aided them in their bid to secure Championship play-offs since they needed more goals to gazump Nottingham Forest on goal difference.

To secure a top-six spot, the Swans needed to win and hope that either Cardiff City would lose at home to bottom side Hull or that Forest would be beaten by Stoke, with a five-goal turnaround in Swansea's favour.

Mission improbable was on in the first half at the Madejski Stadium as Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster struck with a 30-yard thunderbolt, moments before Forest fell behind.

Despite a red card for Reading's Yakou Meite - who raised a hand to Mike van der Hoorn's face - the hosts equalised with a penalty from George Puscas.

Wayne Routledge's delicate lob restored Swansea's lead in the second half and, although Forest equalised against Stoke to seemingly end their play-off hopes, the Potters fought back to lead 3-1 before Liam Cullen came on to score and give the Swans a 3-1 advantage of their own.

With Steve Cooper's side needing one more goal to pip Forest, Routledge headed in his second in added time to cap one of the most remarkable revivals in living memory to seal Swansea's place in the play-offs and spark chaotic celebrations at the final whistle.

Forest conceded another goal to lose 4-1 at home to Stoke, meaning Swansea overtook Sabri Lamouchi's team to snatch sixth place, and they will now face Brentford - who finished third after missing out on automatic promotion to West Brom - in the play-offs.