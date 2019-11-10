Swansea led through the Ghanaian midfielder's goal at Hillsborough with a left-footed shot from close range in the 32nd minute for a 1-0 first-half lead but could not hold on and trailed.

Fernando Foriesteri pounced to level for Wednesday before Morgan Fox's injury-time effort looked like it would secure the win for Garry Monk against his former club.

But Ben Wilmot levelled for the Welsh side by turning home Matt Grimes' corner to ensure a topsy-turvy contest ended with the points shared.

Swansea are fourth in the Championship after the draw, while Wednesday remain seventh.