Ayew played a significant role in the side’s first victory since mid-November when they defeated Yeni Malatyaspor 3-2 at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Monday.

The former Swansea star continued from where he left off on Monday as he handed the Yellow Canaries the initiative with just seven minutes on the clock.

Roberto Soldado thought he had hit the back of the twine after connecting to Mauricio Isla's cut-back pass but the Spaniard did not get the ball cleanly as his attempted shot went into Ayew's path - the Ghanaian had a faint touch to the ball which deceived Antonio Beto in the visitors goal.

Ayew was given a standing ovation as he made way for on-loan Chelsea winger Victor Moses in the 64th minute.

The game looked like ending in a slim win for coach Ersun Yanal's side until Victor Moses also announced his presence to his new fans by tapping in to Jailson's low cross which beat Beto at his near post.

Lumor Agbenyenu meanwhile enjoyed another full throttle for his new team but was once again ended up on the losing side after last week's 1-0 defeat against Galatasaray.

The win has taken the resurgent Fenerbahce to 12th on the log with 23 points after 20 matches.