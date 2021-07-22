RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Andre Ayew to be coached by Barcelona legend Xavi at Al Sadd

Ghana captain Andre Ayew will be working with Barcelona and Spain legend Xavi Hernandez following his imminent move to Al Sadd.

Xavi, who won everything at club and international level in a highly distinguished career, joined Al Sadd in May 2019.

The Spaniard has since led the club to several trophies, including the Qatar Stars League and Qatar Cup.

Ayew would be aiming to seamless slot into the front line of Al Sadd under the guidance of manager Xavi.

On Wednesday, the Qatari club released a statement saying Ayew will arrive later in the day to complete a medical before the official announcement is made.

Al Sadd have reached an agreement to sign Ghana star Andre Ayew,” the club announced on Twitter.

“The player will arrive in the morning to complete the routine procedure, followed by the signing of the contract and the official announcement.''

Ayew is reportedly set to earn around $220,000 a month following his move to Al Sadd as a free agent.

Dede Ayew speaks after Black Stars training

Al Sadd are the current champions of the Qatari Stars League and are managed by Spain and Barcelona legend Xavi.

Ayew parted ways with Swansea City in June following the expiration of his contract with the Championship outfit.

