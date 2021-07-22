Andre Ayew to be coached by Barcelona legend Xavi at Al Sadd

The Spaniard has since led the club to several trophies, including the Qatar Stars League and Qatar Cup.

Ayew would be aiming to seamless slot into the front line of Al Sadd under the guidance of manager Xavi.

On Wednesday, the Qatari club released a statement saying Ayew will arrive later in the day to complete a medical before the official announcement is made.

“Al Sadd have reached an agreement to sign Ghana star Andre Ayew,” the club announced on Twitter.

“The player will arrive in the morning to complete the routine procedure, followed by the signing of the contract and the official announcement.''

Ayew is reportedly set to earn around $220,000 a month following his move to Al Sadd as a free agent.

