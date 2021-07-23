Photos: Andre Ayew unveiled by Al Sadd 39 years after father Abedi Pele joined Qatari club

Abedi Pele joined Al Sadd from Real Tamale United after helping Ghana to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1982.

The three-time African Footballer of the Year spent just a year with the club before crossing over to Europe to join Swiss side FC Zurich.

Thirty-nine (39) years later and his son, Andre, has also sealed a move to Al Sadd, although in the twilights of his career.

The former Olympique Marseille and Swansea City winger has put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

Ayew is reportedly set to earn around $220,000 a month following his move to Al Sadd as a free agent – an amount that is tax-free.

Al Sadd are the current champions of the Qatari Stars League, having won the title in the just ended 2020-21 season.

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian will be working with Barcelona and Spain legend Xavi Hernandez, who currently manages Al Sadd.

Xavi, who won everything at club and international level in a highly distinguished career, joined Al Sadd in May 2019.

