RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Photos: Andre Ayew unveiled by Al Sadd 39 years after father Abedi Pele joined Qatari club

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew was officially unveiled on Thursday by Qatari giants Al Sadd.

Photos: Andre Ayew unveiled by Al Sadd 39 years after father Abedi Pele joined Qatari club
Photos: Andre Ayew unveiled by Al Sadd 39 years after father Abedi Pele joined Qatari club

Ayew is following in the footsteps of his father, Abedi Ayew Pele, who played for the Asian club before moving to Europe.

Recommended articles

Abedi Pele joined Al Sadd from Real Tamale United after helping Ghana to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1982.

The three-time African Footballer of the Year spent just a year with the club before crossing over to Europe to join Swiss side FC Zurich.

twitter.com

Thirty-nine (39) years later and his son, Andre, has also sealed a move to Al Sadd, although in the twilights of his career.

The former Olympique Marseille and Swansea City winger has put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

Abedi Pele at Al Sadd
Abedi Pele at Al Sadd Pulse Ghana

Ayew is reportedly set to earn around $220,000 a month following his move to Al Sadd as a free agent – an amount that is tax-free.

Al Sadd are the current champions of the Qatari Stars League, having won the title in the just ended 2020-21 season.

Andre Ayew unveiled by Al Sadd
Andre Ayew unveiled by Al Sadd Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian will be working with Barcelona and Spain legend Xavi Hernandez, who currently manages Al Sadd.

Xavi, who won everything at club and international level in a highly distinguished career, joined Al Sadd in May 2019.

Abedi Pele seated by son Andre Ayew
Abedi Pele seated by son Andre Ayew Pulse Ghana

The Spaniard has since led the club to several trophies in the last two seasons, including the Qatar Stars League and Qatar Cup.

Jordan And Andre Ayew Chill With Wakaso | Pulse TV

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Kevin-Prince Boateng replies CK Akonnor

CK Akonnor

Ghanaian midfielder sent off for displaying “Jesus loves you” after scoring

Ghanaian midfielder sent off for displaying “Jesus loves you” after scoring

Video: Ghanaians in UK mourn death of teenage footballer Baptista Adjei

Baptista Adjei

Messi wants Kevin-Prince Boateng’s contract cancelled?

KP BOATENG