Ghana will host Bafana Bafana on Thursday in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Cape Coast stadium.

Speaking at a press conference, Ayew said he and his teammates are ready to make the nation proud by winning.

Andre Ayew

"There is always a responsibility on us to make sure we make our country proud. We accept this responsibility,” he said.

"We won't always get it right but we are determined to be up there again. You don't play in the national team without pressure.

"As the leader of the side, it is my responsibility to psyche up my colleagues and make sure that we make our nation proud always.”

The Ghana captain, however, admitted that he is anticipating a tough game against South Africa.

“It won't be an easy match but we want to win in front of our fans.

“A football player is one who wants to get back from a setback. We want to do well for our country and we want to qualify from this group,” he added.