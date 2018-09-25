Pulse.com.gh logo
Andre Ayew's goal rescues Fenerbahce


The Ghanaian attacker has started rediscovering his goal scoring instinct

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Andre Ayew's powerful header managed to rescue a point for Fenerbache in the Turkish topflight league in their clash against Besiktas on Monday night.

Former Liverpool striker Ryan Babel registered the opener for Besiktas in the 40th minute, but with defeat starring Fenerbache in the face Andre Ayew out-jumped his two markers and nodded the ball home for the equaliser in the 71st minute.

It will also warm him to the passionate fans of Fenerbahce who are hoping that his performances will catapult him into a club legend.

Ayew got the support of another Fenerbahce legend on the Monday night league game as his compatriot Stephen Appiah was in the stands to witness the game.

 

