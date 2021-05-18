Andre Ayew’s wonder goal gives Swansea first-leg advantage in Championship play-off

This gives the Wales-based side a narrow advantage ahead of the second-leg, with a place in the final up for grabs.

Swansea City will face the winner of the other semi-final match between Brentford and Bournemouth in the final of the play-offs.

“We have been here before, this time last year, and we know it is only a small lead,” Swansea manager Steve Cooper said after the game.

“It only matters if you manage it and protect it and that has to be the focus and mentality now going into Saturday.”

Ayew has been an integral part of Swansea since returning to the club two years ago after a loan spell Turkish giants Fenerbahce.