Andrich strikes late to spare Bayer's blushes in Berlin

Former Hertha academy graduate Andrich struck late against his old club to cancel out a brilliant first-half strike from Stevan Jovetic and spare his side's blushes in a cagey game in the capital.

Having briefly drawn level on points with league leaders Bayern Munich in October, Leverkusen have now dropped to sixth after four games in a row without a win.

With key attacking players such as Florian Wirtz and Patrik Schick ruled out injured, the visitors struggled to break down a well-drilled Hertha defence on a chilly afternoon in Berlin.

Andrich had the ball in the net for Leverkusen on the half hour mark, but the goal was ruled out after replays showed the ball had gone out of play in the build-up.

The home side broke the deadlock with a fine goal just before half-time, Jovetic smashing in his second goal for Hertha since joining the club at the beginning of the season.

Having received the ball with his back to goal, the veteran forward swivelled and smashed it into the top corner.