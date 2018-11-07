Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football Anelka becomes advisor to Lille's apprentice strikers

Former Arsenal and France international Nicolas Anelka has taken a first step towards a potential coaching role after agreeing to advise Lille's up-and-coming strikers.

  • Published:
Nicolas Anelka (C) watches the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille in Paris on November 2. play

Nicolas Anelka (C) watches the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille in Paris on November 2.

(AFP)

Former Arsenal and France international Nicolas Anelka has taken a first step towards a potential coaching role after agreeing to advise Lille's up-and-coming strikers.

Anelka, 39, "will work at Lille's youth academy advising the apprentices, in particular focusing on the work and specific role of strikers," the club said in a statement.

Lille president Gerard Lopez told AFP Anelka will "work with players ranging from 14 years old up to the reserve team".

Described as a future star of the France team when he made his professional debut with Paris Saint-Germain in 1996, Anelka went on to enjoy a globe-trotting career that took him from Arsenal to Mumbai via some of the biggest clubs in Europe including a stint at Real Madrid.

After a return to PSG (2000-2002) he went on loan to Liverpool before joining Manchester City (2002-2005), Fenerbahce, Bolton and Chelsea, where he played his last meaningful campaigns in 2008-2012.

At the 2010 World Cup in South Africa Anelka's France career came to an abrupt and controversial end.

He was handed an 18-match ban by the French Football Federation (FFF) after insults aimed at coach Raymond Domenech sparked the now infamous Knysna players' strike.

Anelka ended his playing career in 2015 after 13 games with Mumbai City in the Indian top flight, whom he also briefly coached.

Lille coach Christophe Galtier said Anelka, now 39, was happy to cut his coaching teeth "out of the spotlight".

"Nicolas is really enthusiastic. He wants to stay out of the spotlight and bring some of his striking expertise and know-how to our young players," said Galtier.

"But for the moment he does not want to get involved with the professionals."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Witsel ready to lead Dortmund's young charges against Bayern Football Witsel ready to lead Dortmund's young charges against Bayern
Football: PSG open probe into claims of racial profiling of young players Football PSG open probe into claims of racial profiling of young players
Kenya ask CAF to postpone Africa Women's Cup of Nations Kenya ask CAF to postpone Africa Women's Cup of Nations
Football: Spurs lucky to play at Wembley, says Pochettino Football Spurs lucky to play at Wembley, says Pochettino
Football: Puel invokes Leicester spirit after emotional week Football Puel invokes Leicester spirit after emotional week
Court throws out Derrick Boateng’s suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derrick Boateng’s suit against John Paintsil

Recommended Videos

Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000
I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife
Asamoah Gyan files for divorce Asamoah Gyan files for divorce



Football

Anthony Martial is back in the France squad after some fine recent performances for Manchester United
Football Man Utd's Martial earns recall to France squad
Fifa to ban players involved in any European Super League from playing international football
Borussia Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc (R) rejects the notion that defending champions Bayern Munich are underdogs for Saturday's Bundesliga showdown against the current leaders at Signal Iduna Park.
Football Dortmund brush off 'favourites' tag from Bayern ahead of showdown
England manager Gareth Southgate (right) has defended the decision to honour Wayne Rooney in a friendly against the USA next week
Football Southgate defends decision to honour Rooney as Wilson gets first call-up
X
Advertisement