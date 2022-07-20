RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Anita Asante appointed coach of Bristol City's women's team

England-born Anita Asante has joined Bristol City Women as a first-team coach, the club has announced.

The 37-year-old was a professional footballer for almost two decades, having lined up for the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

Earlier this year, Asante drew the curtains down on her illustrious career after retiring at the end of last season’s Women’s Super League.

She has now been appointed as a first-team coach of Bristol City Women and will be assisting head coach Lauren Smith when the 2022/23 season kickstarts.

“I'm delighted to be here and have the opportunity to work with a great crop of players,” the former defender said.

“It's a really motivated group and the staff have welcomed me in so I'm hoping I can use my knowledge and experience from my playing days in my coaching journey.

"Hopefully I can bring experience from playing at several clubs at the highest level in the women's game but also my international career as well, as I have played in different countries for different managers and different styles of play."

Asante remains the only female footballer of Ghanaian descent to have won the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

She was part of the Arsenal side that romped to an unprecedented quadruple in 2007 after sweeping every domestic and European trophy.

She also won FA Cups and became a league champion in England, the United States and Sweden. At international level, Asante earned 71 caps for England, while also representing Great Britain during the 2012 London Olympic Games.

