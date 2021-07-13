You gave your all – Anthony Baffoe comforts England trio amidst racist abuse

Gareth Southgate’s side held the Azzurri to a 1-1 draw after extra time but lost 4-2 on penalties, extending the country’s 55-year trophy drought.

Saka, Rashford and Sancho were subsequently subjected to racial abuse on social media in the aftermath of the game.

Baffoe, who recently quit his role as the Deputy General Secretary of CAF, condemned the racist abuse directed at the England players.

He said he was proud of the trio and urged them to keep their heads up despite their setback at the Euro 2020 tournament.

“There is only one race ...the human race !!..apparently not !! why why why are we still talking about racism in 2021???” he tweeted.

“I am proud of you gentlemen solidly behind you ..you gave all keep going. God’s time is always the best.”

Meanwhile, former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has shown his support for the three England players.