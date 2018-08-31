Pulse.com.gh logo
Antoine Griezman beats them all to win Player of the Season


UEFA Europa League Antoine Griezman beats them all to win Player of the Season

The Atletico Madrid star has been crowned the UEFA Europa League Player of the Season.

  Published:
Antoine Griezman beats them all to win Player of the Season play

Antoine Griezman beats them all to win Player of the Season

Antoine Griezman beats off competition from his compatriot Dimitri Payet to win the UEFA Europa League Player of the Season, following an outstanding display.

The 27 year old striker powered the Madrid giants to last season’s UEFA Europa League triumph, scoring twice in their 3-0 win over Olympique Marseille in the final.

READ MORE: Real Madrid sweep all four positional awards

Antoine Griezman finished well clear of Marseille's Dimitri Payet and Atlético Madrid team-mate Diego Godín to capture the second edition of the award, which was announced during the UEFA Europa League group stage draw in Monaco.

Two months later Griezmann picked up another man of the match prize in a major final, converting a penalty and playing a part in two other goals as France won the FIFA World Cup!

UEFA Mens Player of the Year Luca Modric beats Cristiano Ronaldo to European Player of the Year

He polled 388 votes to be crowned the Most Valuable Player of the 2017-18 UEFA Europa League.

