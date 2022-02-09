Antoine Semenyo: GFA in talks with England-born striker to play for Ghana

He has been in imperious form for Bristol City in the Championship this season and has 10 goal contributions thus far.

Semenyo has played 17 matches in all competitions for the club, scoring four goals and making six assists.

According to sports journalist Saddick Adams, a delegation from the GFA recently met with Semenyo to convince him to play for Ghana.

The striker is also said to have expressed interest in playing for the Black Stars and could feature in next month’s World Cup playoffs if everything goes according to plan.

Ghana will face West African rivals Nigeria in a two-legged tie in March, as both teams vie for a place in Qatar 2022.

The GFA has, in recent years, been on a mission to convince players of Ghanaian descent to play for the Black Stars.