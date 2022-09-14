"The level of the Champions League is high" - Conte gives excuses for Tottenham’s 2-0 defeat to Sporting

The game looked destined to end goalless until Sporting hit Spurs with two late goals from Paulinho and Arthur Gomes in the 90th and 93rd minutes respectively.

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte was left in disbelief at the sucker punches suffered by his team to which he reacted after the game.

Conte explains the result

"The level of the Champions League is high," Antonio Conte told reporters after the game in justification of the poor result for Tottenham.

"It's very high. you know that to play in this competition you have to reduce the mistakes because at the end you can pay.” Conte continued.

The Italian manager added, “tonight we paid a lot and now we are talking about a loss against a team that showed to be used to playing in this competition.”

Conte sends a message to Tottenham players

The 53-year-old continued his thoughts on the game by reminding his players of what the expectations are of them at this level.

"It's a pity. For sure we have to analyse very well the game, also the players, it's right but they know very well that this level is a very important level and to play this competition you have to continue to improve,” Conte said.

"You have to continue to improve yourself but this is normal. It's right to continue to improve this process with the players,” the Italian manager continued.