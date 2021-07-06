RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger and Avram Grant land in Ghana for holidays

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Chelsea and Germany star Antonio Rudiger has become the latest footballer to visit Ghana for the summer holidays.

The defender touched down at the Kotoka International Airport in the early hours of Tuesday, in the company of Avram Grant.

Rudiger played a key role as Chelsea beat Manchester City to win their second UEFA Champions League title.

The 28-year-old was also a regular fixture for Germany at Euro 2020 as they exited at the round to 16 stage after losing to England.

Meanwhile, Grant was in charge of the Black stars for two years, from 2015 to 2017, and led the team to the final of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Rudiger and the Israeli coach are said to have arrived in Ghana to spend the summer holidays in the West African country.

This comes after Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi and ex-Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah also visited Ghana last month.

Hudson-Odoi arrived in Accra in the first week of June to reunite with his family and fraternise with the locals.

The 20-year-old also met with President Nana Akufo-Addo, the Minister of Sports, Mustapha Ussif and GFA President Kurt Okraku to discuss the possibility of a nationality switch.

He was also honoured by the official Chelsea supporters group in Ghana by being presented with a special stool.

