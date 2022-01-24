‘Our prayers are with you’ – La Liga commiserates with victims of Apiatse explosion

Fourteen (14) people have since been reported dead from the incident, while more than 100 have suffered various degrees of injuries.

Pulse Ghana

In a statement on its Facebook page, La Liga said their thoughts and prayers are with all the victims of the explosion.

“LaLiga commiserates with the people of Ghana on the explosion that occurred in Apiatse. Our thoughts are prayers are with you. For those who lost their lives, yɛ ma mu yaak),” the statement said.

The Spanish topflight has a history with Ghana, with several Ghanaian players – both past and present – excelling in the league.

Pulse Ghana

The likes of Michael Essien, Mubarak Wakaso, Derek Boateng and quite recently Salisu Mohammed and Kevin-Prince Boateng have plied their trades in La Liga.

The league has also previously strengthened its ties to Ghana by making social media posts in the popular Twi language.

Two years ago, while celebrating Emmanuel Boateng’s hat-trick against Barcelona, La Liga posted: “En3 ni nfie mienu, Emmanuel Boateng sh33 a hat trick as Levante UD score Barcelona 5-4. ????????????”