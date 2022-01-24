Last Thursday, the entire nation was sent into a state of shock after it emerged that a mining explosive vehicle had crashed, resulting in the explosion.
‘Our prayers are with you’ – La Liga commiserates with victims of Apiatse explosion
The management of the Spanish topflight league has commiserated with all Ghanaians following the deadly explosion at Apiatse in the Western Region.
Fourteen (14) people have since been reported dead from the incident, while more than 100 have suffered various degrees of injuries.
In a statement on its Facebook page, La Liga said their thoughts and prayers are with all the victims of the explosion.
“LaLiga commiserates with the people of Ghana on the explosion that occurred in Apiatse. Our thoughts are prayers are with you. For those who lost their lives, yɛ ma mu yaak),” the statement said.
The Spanish topflight has a history with Ghana, with several Ghanaian players – both past and present – excelling in the league.
The likes of Michael Essien, Mubarak Wakaso, Derek Boateng and quite recently Salisu Mohammed and Kevin-Prince Boateng have plied their trades in La Liga.
The league has also previously strengthened its ties to Ghana by making social media posts in the popular Twi language.
Two years ago, while celebrating Emmanuel Boateng’s hat-trick against Barcelona, La Liga posted: “En3 ni nfie mienu, Emmanuel Boateng sh33 a hat trick as Levante UD score Barcelona 5-4. ????????????”
In 2019, the league also used its official Twitter handle to wish Ghanaian midfielder Michael Essien a happy birthday by applying the Twi and Pidgin languages.
