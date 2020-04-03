The retired goalie was the man between the sticks when the Black Stars narrowly lost to the South Americans in the quarterfinal of the tournament in South Africa.

The biggest talking point in that game was Asamoah Gyan’s last-minute penalty miss, with the striker fluffing his lines with virtually the last kick of the game after extra-time.

Asamoah Gyan missed a penalty which could have sent Ghana to the World Cup semis

At the time, there were claims that Stephen Appiah wanted to take the penalty but was denied by Gyan.

However, responding to this, Kingson said Appiah never tried to assume penalty taking duties from Gyan.

“Asamoah Gyan was our first penalty taker. When there was a penalty, everyone knew Gyan would take it,” the 41-year-old told Kumasi-based Fox FM.

“So against Uruguay, when the penalty was awarded, Appiah took the ball and immediately handed the ball to Gyan.

“Sometimes, some people say Appiah wanted to take the kick but Gyan stopped. That was never true. Gyan was always going to have it.”

Despite missing his penalty in the game, Gyan went on to score in the ensuing spot kicks, but Ghana unfortunately lost 4-2 to Luis Suarez and Co.