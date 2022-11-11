Are Chelsea fans right to call for Graham Potter's sack?

Each has so far done their best to direct the team’s success and pride wheel. Many wheeled their journey’s ship, till the very famous and undeniably their most successful owner, Roman Arkadyevich Abramovich, took to the wheel. Abramovich did all that he could to make Chelsea the world force that they are today.

The two-time UCL champions, however, had to lose their beloved and selfless owner due Russia-Ukraine war. Many fans were frustrated and saddened to see him go. The absence of their owner and uncertainty of the club saw names like Antonio Rudiger leave for the Spanish giants Real Madrid – A fan’s favourite who has been greatly missed, with Chelsea’s defense conceding goals cheaply.

AFP

As expected, many desired to own this great club, as Abramovich’s era ended. The lengthy toss of coin among these great names finally ended in the delight favour of the American business man, Todd Boehly and a consortium of investors, for an amount worth £4.25 billion. This became the most expensive professional team transaction in history.

The spoiler, THOMAS TUCHEL IS SACKED! The very charismatic and tactical coach, who hunted the dreams of Manchester City and denied them of the UCL, as he claimed Chelsea’s second continental crown was shown the exit. How? Why? Lots of questions were asked as the fans and the entire football fraternity were shocked. Everyone thought Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea were bound for fife, the perfect match.

Thomas Tuchel had reached an astonishing six finals with Chelsea in just 15 months. He won the UCL, Super Cup and Club World Cup for the English side. Yet, Todd Boehly saw the need to sack this fantastic coach.

The unexplained question is, why let a coach buy players in the transfer window to a tune of £200 million, and sack him whilst he’s not done any wrong and had played few matches? Because of the loss to Dinamo Zagreb? No, Boehly said Tuchel did not share the same vision for the club.

Imago

Here comes the one who shares the same vision with Todd Boehly, Graham Stephen Potter. The brilliant English manager was prised away from Brighton and Hove Albion and tasked with handling the affairs of Chelsea on the pitch. A lot of Chelsea fans weren’t happy with this decision. He's played 13 matches so far.

He’s won seven drawn three and lost three. Some Chelsea fans are already calling for his sack. Chelsea is too big a club for his experience, they say. Are they right? We wait to see.

For now, the fans should not forget the very fact that, some of their most important players like N’golo Kante, Reece James, Kepa Jorginho, Chilwell and Fofana are all injured, including the very promising lad, Chukwuemeka.

It would, therefore, be best to judge the coach when he has his full squad. He did quite well when he wasn’t deprived of these stars.

Post world cup would be a better time to judge, when the team is hopefully at its full strength and with some new talented additions.

Article by: Erica Afrifah Osei