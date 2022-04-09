According to reports, the team was ambushed by the robbers and took their possessions.
Armed robbers attack team bus of Ghana’s Women Premier League side Savannah Ladies
The team bus of Savannah Ladies, a Ghanaian Women’s Premier League team was attacked on their way to Kumasi yesterday.
In a tweet by the official handle of the team, it said they managed to arrive in Kumasi safely but one official got injured and was rushed to the hospital.
"Thanks to Allah, the team has arrived safely in Kumasi. All players are fine but one official sustained injuries. Meanwhile the robbers made away with monies of the persons on board. Below are some pictures of our bus after the robbery", the club said.
Check the update from the team below
