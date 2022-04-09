RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Armed robbers attack team bus of Ghana’s Women Premier League side Savannah Ladies

Authors:

Evans Annang

The team bus of Savannah Ladies, a Ghanaian Women’s Premier League team was attacked on their way to Kumasi yesterday.

Savannah Ladies
Savannah Ladies

According to reports, the team was ambushed by the robbers and took their possessions.

Recommended articles

In a tweet by the official handle of the team, it said they managed to arrive in Kumasi safely but one official got injured and was rushed to the hospital.

"Thanks to Allah, the team has arrived safely in Kumasi. All players are fine but one official sustained injuries. Meanwhile the robbers made away with monies of the persons on board. Below are some pictures of our bus after the robbery", the club said.

Check the update from the team below

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

More from category

  • A map, football compass and a traveller’s dream - The tale of Ernestina Abambila

    A map, football compass and a traveller’s dream - The tale of Ernestina Abambila

  • Chairman Wontumi’s audacious Chelsea bid gains global attention; features in British tabloids

    I pulled out of buying Chelsea because it is bad business – Chairman Wontumi

  • Savannah Ladies

    Armed robbers attack team bus of Ghana’s Women Premier League side Savannah Ladies

Trending

See photos of the East Legon mansion that Odartey Lamptey won back from his ex-wife

See photos of East Legon mansion that Odartey Lamptey won back from ex-wife

Odartey Lamptey wins his East Legon mansion back from ex-wife

Odartey Lamptey’s ex-wife loses second appeal to own his East Legon mansion

Mohammed Salisu wants to play for Ghana – Otto Addo

Mohammed Salisu wants to play for Ghana – Otto Addo

Jordan Ayew scores in front of Akufo-Addo as Crystal Palace thrash Partey’s Arsenal

Jordan Ayew scores in front of Akufo-Addo as Crystal Palace thrash Partey’s Arsenal