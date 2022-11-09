'Not Arteta's priority' - Reactions as Arsenal dumped out by Brighton

Eddie Nketiah opened the scoring by finishing off a fine move in the 20th minute to put the hosts ahead before Hein fell over and conceded a penalty all in one motion as former Arsenal man Welbeck levelled from the spot seven minutes later.

Both sides went into the break all-square but two breakaway goals after the interval, firstly through substitute Kaoru Mitoma in the 58th minute and then Tariq Lamptey in the 71st minute, saw Brighton advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

It was Arsenal's first taste of a home defeat in 12 games, with the last on having also coming at the hands of the Seagulls, who have now lost just one of their last five visits.

