According to reports coming from the Netherlands, both Premier League clubs will battle it out for an Ajax star defender.

Lisandro Martinez is the beautiful bride According to reliable Netherland-based de Telegraaf journalist, Mike Verweij.

While Arsenal have stolen a march with an initial offer which was rejected, Manchester United are said to be preparing an offer for the Ajax player of the season for the 2021-22 campaign.

At Pulse of the day, the potential fight between fans of the two clubs is the obvious catch here as they battle for the 5ft 9' Argentine centre-back.

Unlike Manchester United, who has frustrated fans of the club with little or no activity in the market, Arsenal has already sealed the signing of Fabio Vieira and could add Gabriel Jesus as well.

Now, other stories in the transfer market, Ajax are really in the news these days;

LVG ruins Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United plan

Firstly, after trying to talk Erik Ten Hag out of a move to the Premier League at former club Manchester United, the Netherlands boss LVG seems to have had his way with youngster Jurrien Timber.

The move to rejoin his former manager ETH aka Cryptoball, at Old Trafford appears to have collapsed after his national team boss (LVG) threatened to leave out the 20-year-old from his World Cup team.

Timber looks set to stay in Ajax as he wants to be at the 2022 global football fiesta in Qatar.

Sebastien Haller and Ilaix Moriba - both African stars are on the move.

Ivory Coast's main man Haller could be returning to the Bundesliga to join Borussia Dortmund, who have already made a £28m bid for the giant striker.

Haller spent two years in the Bundesliga playing for Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt, where he scored 33 goals in 77 appearances.

The 27-year-old giant striker, who has scored 47 goals in 66 matches for Ajax in the league, seems open to the move as he looks to become the latest African to play for the Yellow and Blacks.

For Guinea's talented midfielder, Moriba, it seems the Dutch club has identified him as a perfect replacement for departed Ryan Gravenberch.

