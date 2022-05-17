Arsenal behaving like the NPP by giving high hopes – Sam George

An early second-half own goal from Ben White was added to by another from Bruno Guimaraes as the Magpies ran out as 2-0 winners.

The defeat consigned Arsenal to back-to-back losses following last week’s 3-0 thrashing at the hands of rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Mikel Arteta’s side has also now dropped to fifth on the Premier League table and two points behind Tottenham with just one game left.

Sam George, who is a die-hard Arsenal fan, was not impressed with the Gunners’ showing and expressed his disappointment by comparing the club’s inconsistency to the NPP government.

“Arsenal behaving like NPP. Gave me high hopes of a top 4 finish like the NPP is giving their followers hope of breaking the 8,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, musician KiDi also slammed Arsenal’s lack of mental toughness after the club’s latest defeat to Newcastle.

“I woke up still upset. When it matters the most arsenal will let you down flat. As a club we don't have the mentality of champions. It saddens me,” he wrote on Twitter.

Arsenal are now all but set to miss out on a place in the UEFA Champions League for the sixth straight season.