Arsenal defeat Crystal Palace to seal first win of the season, Martinelli scores first goal

The game, a 2-0 victory over Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace which held at Selhurst Park on Friday night, was the first of 380 matches to hold this season.

The victory also meant that Mikel Arteta's side continued their fine form from the pre-season that saw them win six of seven games.

AFP

Martinelli scores the first goal of the 2022/23 season

Arsenal started the game on a bright note, coming close in as early as the 4th minute, however, Martinelli missed the opportunity, sending the rebound a few inches wide off the right post.

The next time Martinelli would have a clear opportunity, he made no mistake as he did the first time. The Brazilian jumped highest in the 20th minute to head home a headed pass from new signing Oleksandr Zinchenko.

It was Arsenal's first of the season, as well as the Premier League's opening goal of the 2022/23 campaign.

Getty Images

The rest of the half went by pretty quickly, with the next closest attempt at goal, being Odsonne Edouard's header at Arsenal's goal.

Arsenal steals all 3 points

The second half started with lots of end-to-end display and both sides going at themselves.

First, Eberechi Eze received a precise pass inside the box and sent a promising strike towards Arsenal's goal, however, Aaron Ramsdale guessed his intention and denied him with a fine save.

Next, and the opposing end, an ambitious effort from Bukayo Saka, came close but failed to trouble Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vincente Guaita.

Getty Images

Crystal Palace tried again as Wilfred Zaha shot at goal from the middle of Arsenal's box, the attempt, however, was superbly blocked by William Saliba.