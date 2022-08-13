RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Arsenal fans in heaven as Gabriel Jesus delivers against Leicester City

'Jesus power, Super power' - Gabriel Jesus scores 2 goals and 2 assists against Leicester City to send Arsenal fans to heaven.

Arsenal made it two wins from two games as they defeated Leicester City 4-2 in a Premier League fixture played at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

The Gunners defeated London rivals Crystal Palace 2-0 in their first match of the season and put on a show against Leicester City in front of their fans.

After a shaky start, Arsenal found their stride and took the lead through Jesus

The Brazilian star doubled their lead from a corner kick as they went to the halftime break with a two-goal cushion.

Gabriel Jesus contributed two assists in awesome performance against Leicester City
The second half produced four goals for both sides. William Saliba put the ball in the back of his own net to reduce Arsenal’s lead.

Granit Xhaka restored a two goal cushion from a ball by Jesus. Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho turned provider for James Maddison to score Leicester City’s second.

Gabriel Martinelli scored Arsenal’s fourth as Jesus recorded his second assist of the game in the victory.

There were mixed reactions to Gabriel Jesus joining Arsenal from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Gabriel Jesus was a constant threat for Arsenal against Leicester City
The Brazilian forward was excellent in pre-season for the Gunners but did not start the season with a goal.

In his first game in front of the Arsenal fans, Jesus scored twice and was a constant threat in attack against Leicester City.

Asides his goals, Jesus contributed two assists in awesome performance. After his heroics, Arsenal fans took to social media to praise the Brazilian forward.

See reactions below

