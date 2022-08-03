RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Arsenal, Arteta lose key player to Premier League new comers

As compared to 49games in all competitions for Arsenal in the 2020/21 season, the ex-Gunner played only eight times in 2021/22.

Bernd Leno (right) was Arsenal's starting goalkeeper before the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United
Bernd Leno (right) was Arsenal's starting goalkeeper before the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United

German goalkeeper Bernd Leno has following a three-year contract with an option of a fourth year, been officially announced as a Fulham player, at a fee of up to £8 million.

Between 2018 and 2021, Leno served as Arsenal's starting goalkeeper, but the coming of English goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, from Sheffield United last summer, meant he went down the pecking order.

During his time at the Gunners, he featured in 101 games for the club.

“It feels amazing to finally be here. I can’t wait to join the team, to train and play with the team," Leno said of his move.

“I’m relieved that everything is done. I’m just happy to be here. It took a little bit of time but in the end we made it, and that’s the most important thing.”

Fulham co-owner Tony Khan added: “Bernd Leno is the goalkeeper whom we have pursued steadfastly throughout this transfer window, and we’re very excited that we’ve reached a transfer agreement and he’s now fully committed to Fulham!

Bernd Leno was the runner up of the Arsenal Player of the Season award in the 2019–20 season
Bernd Leno was the runner up of the Arsenal Player of the Season award in the 2019–20 season AFP

“He has played at the highest level, and he’ll bring this experience and his leadership to our team. He’ll be a great addition to Marco’s squad, who are all excited for the season ahead! Come on Fulham!”

Leno appeared in the Premier League four times over the 2021/22 season in addition to four appearances in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, as compared to 49 games in all competitions in the preceding season.

Leno's deal is said to be worth £3 million, plus an additional £1 million depending on Premier League appearances. A further £2 million will be paid based on a player's continued participation in the Premier League for one season.

Should Fulham remain in the Premier League for another season, a second season, an additional £2 million will be added.

He joins Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira, Kevin Mbabu and Manor Solomon as Fulham's fifth addition this season.

