Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Arsenal manager Unai Emery sets new European record


UEFA Europa League Arsenal manager Unai Emery sets new European record

Unai Emery after leading Arsenal to a 4-2 win on Thursday against Vorskla Poltava has become the first coach to win 32 games in the UEFA Europa League

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Arsenal manager Unai Emery sets new European record play

Arsenal manager Unai Emery sets new European record

Unai Emery has won more games in the Europa League than any other manager after claiming the 32nd of his career with Arsenal's 4-2 win over Vorskla Poltava.

The Gunners boss has a great pedigree in the competition after he lead Sevilla to three successive Europa League titles between 2014 and 2016.

After a spell with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Emery has now returned to the Europa League with Arsenal and will be hoping to add to his trophy haul.

Emery is the first manager to win 32 games in the competition but the win on Thursday was his first time doing so with the Gunners.

Arsenal put in a fine display at the Emirates as they won their opening clash 4-2, with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang scoring twice.

Emery made eight changes to the starting 11 that beat Newcastle last weekend, but the Gabon striker kept his place along with Nacho Monreal and Sokratis.

READ MORE: Black Starlets vs Nigeria in numbers

Danny Welbeck scored Arsenal's third after being handed a rare start, while Mesut Ozil came off the bench to make it four late on.

Vorskla pulled two goals back late on in a disappointing end to the match for Emery, but the three points will be all that matters as Arsenal look to top the group again.

Aubameyang was happy with the performance but urged his team to improve and not concede sloppy goals late on

‘I think we played well in the first half and in the beginning of the second as well,’ he said. ‘We have to improve and try to fight not to concede a goal like we did in the last minute.

‘I didn’t play the Europa League last year with the guys so I am really happy to be back in this competition. We want to go to the final of course.

‘I hope we can do well in the next few games. We know the Premier League is long. We have to win these games straight away and perform quickly. It is good to start with a win.’ 

Credit: Dailymail

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Comparison: Ronaldo rules this world, but Messi is out of the world: KP Boateng Comparison Ronaldo rules this world, but Messi is out of the world: KP Boateng
Football: Guardiola in the dark over injured Mendy's return Football Guardiola in the dark over injured Mendy's return
Football: Man City's record scorer Aguero extends contract Football Man City's record scorer Aguero extends contract
Superstition: Yaya Toure's agent posts controversial voodoo doll cartoon of Pep Guardiola Superstition Yaya Toure's agent posts controversial voodoo doll cartoon of Pep Guardiola
Football: Klopp laughs off Salah's lack of goals Football Klopp laughs off Salah's lack of goals
Battle for The Goat: K.P Boateng settles the Ronaldo vs Messi debate Battle for The Goat K.P Boateng settles the Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Recommended Videos

Video: Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening day Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening day
EA Sports: FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more fun EA Sports FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more fun
UEFA Nations League: Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0



Top Articles

1 Battle for The Goat K.P Boateng settles the Ronaldo vs Messi debatebullet
2 CAF Champions League Kotoko stage comeback to beat Zamalek 5-1bullet
3 Russia 2018 Ozil was betrayed by former Germany teammates- Jerome...bullet
4 UEFA Champions League Kevin-Prince Boateng shocked by Cristiano...bullet
5 EA Sports Here are the top 10 dribblers in FIFA 19bullet
6 Messi Barcelona forward surpasses Ronaldo to set new Champions...bullet
7 Teary Cristiano Ronaldo sees red on Juventus Champions...bullet
8 Profile Lucy Quist: the most powerful woman in Ghanaian...bullet
9 EA Sports Four Ghanaian legends we’d love to see in FIFA 19bullet
10 Football Tearful Ronaldo sent off on Champions League...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening daybullet
2 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
3 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
4 EA Sports FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more funbullet
5 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0bullet
6 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
7 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
8 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
9 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
10 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet

Football

Marching Orders These are the most infamous red cards in football history
Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot impressed on his debut for the club
Football Mourinho to ration Dalot appearances for Manchester United
Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata is struggling for goals
Football Morata needs goals to boost confidence, says Chelsea boss Sarri
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has not played since an injury he suffered against Manchester United
Football Lloris' stress over drink-driving could have contributed to injury, says Pochettino
X
Advertisement