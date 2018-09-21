Arsenal manager Unai Emery sets new European record

news

Unai Emery has won more games in the Europa League than any other manager after claiming the 32nd of his career with Arsenal's 4-2 win over Vorskla Poltava.

The Gunners boss has a great pedigree in the competition after he lead Sevilla to three successive Europa League titles between 2014 and 2016.

After a spell with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Emery has now returned to the Europa League with Arsenal and will be hoping to add to his trophy haul.

Emery is the first manager to win 32 games in the competition but the win on Thursday was his first time doing so with the Gunners.

Arsenal put in a fine display at the Emirates as they won their opening clash 4-2, with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang scoring twice.

Emery made eight changes to the starting 11 that beat Newcastle last weekend, but the Gabon striker kept his place along with Nacho Monreal and Sokratis.

Danny Welbeck scored Arsenal's third after being handed a rare start, while Mesut Ozil came off the bench to make it four late on.

Vorskla pulled two goals back late on in a disappointing end to the match for Emery, but the three points will be all that matters as Arsenal look to top the group again.

Aubameyang was happy with the performance but urged his team to improve and not concede sloppy goals late on

‘I think we played well in the first half and in the beginning of the second as well,’ he said. ‘We have to improve and try to fight not to concede a goal like we did in the last minute.

‘I didn’t play the Europa League last year with the guys so I am really happy to be back in this competition. We want to go to the final of course.

‘I hope we can do well in the next few games. We know the Premier League is long. We have to win these games straight away and perform quickly. It is good to start with a win.’

Credit: Dailymail