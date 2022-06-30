Arsenal agreed to a £45 million deal for the signing of Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus from fellow Premier League club Manchester City some days ago.
TRANSFERS: Leaked video reveals Arsenal’s new number 9, Gabriel Jesus fully kitted at the Emirates Stadium
Despite not having been officially unveiled yet, Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus can be seen acclimatising to his new surroundings in a video after completing £45 million transfer.
And although the deal is still pending paperwork and official confirmation from both clubs, it is pretty much an open secret.
A video circulating the internet captures Gabriel Jesus walking down the sideline at the Emirates Stadium in the full Arsenal home jersey for the 2022/23 season.
Arsenal’s new number 9
If there was any doubt about what jersey number Gabriel Jesus would wear at Arsenal, they have been cleared by this video.
ALSO READ
Jesus take the wheel” - Brazilian striker continues red-hot form to help Man City overtake Liverpool in thrilling title race
The recording shows a figure that is almost certainly identifiable as Gabriel Jesus wearing the Arsenal jersey with the number 9 on his back.
The number was recently vacated by French striker Alexandre Lacazette who left for Lyon following the expiration of his contract in North London.
A new dawn in North London
‘G.Jesus’ as his name was written on the jersey can be seen in the video walking down the touchline with cameras following him.
Fans online are speculating that they were recording Jesus’ official unveiling video which might be the case.
It is expected that the Brazilian will be officially presented by his new club soon as the fans await the first look at their new signing in an official capacity.
More from category
-
Thiago Silva says Neymar “has to” join Chelsea - but here’s why it is a bad idea
-
No Ghanaian footballer in 30-man shortlist for 2022 CAF player of the year award
-
TRANSFERS: Leaked video reveals Arsenal’s new number 9, Gabriel Jesus fully kitted at the Emirates Stadium