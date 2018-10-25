Pulse.com.gh logo
Arsenal registers first win on Portuguese soil in seven attempts

The edged Sporting Lisbon 0-1 on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League

  Published:
play

Danny Welbeck's late winner gave Arsenal victory over Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, as they retained their place at the top of Europa League Group E.

The striker pounced on a Sebastian Coates error and slotted a shot through the keeper's legs after 77 minutes.

READ MORE: Thomas Partey features as Atletico suffer worst defeat under Diego Simeone

Earlier in the second half, Welbeck had a headed goal ruled out after he was judged to have fouled the defender in the build-up.

Arsenal have now extended their winning run to 11 games in all competitions.

READ MORE: Black Stars defender discloses he was surviving on $50 in England

This was Arsenal's first away win in Portugal after previously failing to come away victorious in six European visits there (D3, L3).

Football

Richard Kingston lashes out at FIFA Normalisation Committee
Richard Kingston lashes out at FIFA Normalisation Committee
Ghana slip on FIFA ranking for November
Ghana slip on FIFA ranking for November
