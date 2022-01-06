Arsenal star Aubameyang tests positive for Covid-19

Aubameyang, team-mate Mario Lemina and assistant coach Yala Anicet all tested positive after taking a lateral flow test and are awaiting the results from a PCR one.

"They underwent a PCR test and are isolating in their hotel," said Neveu, adding they displayed no symptoms.

Aubameyang -- who was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy last month -- is at risk of missing Gabon's opening Group C match against Comoros on January 10 in the biennial African showpiece tournament being hosted by Cameroon.

They go on to play further matches against Ghana and Morocco.