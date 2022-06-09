RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Arsenal star Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife

Ghana's Partey will now be called Yakubu after he changed from a Christian to a Muslim

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has changed his name to Yakubu according to several reports.

The 28-year-old midfielder reportedly made the change of name following his marriage to Moroccan Sara Bella.

However, while playing for Arsenal. The Ghanain midfielder will still be referred to as Partey due to his documentation.

The name of his shirt will also be Partey despite the recent name change.

Partey told media his country Ghana back in March that he is now a Muslim due to his partner Bella.

Speaking about the decision to change his name, Partey said, “I have a girl I love, I know my side chics will leave me but it’s no problem.

“I grew up with Muslims so at the end of the day it is the same thing. I am already married and my Muslim name is Yakubu”.

After tying the knot with Bella, Partey has further devoted himself further to Islam by now taking on the name Yakubu.

The recent development about Partey comes after he was given a chieftaincy title in his hometown of Odumase Krobo, Ghana.

The “Mahefalor' title which means the as defender of the area was given to Partey after he helped the Black Stars of Ghana secure a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar by knocking out the Super Eagles of Nigeria

Partey, who suffered a severe injury, continues his rehabilitation and is expected to play a key role for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta next season.

