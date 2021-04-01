Arsenal to discuss Lacazette future at end of season, says Arteta

"The situation with 'Laca' we will address in the summer, speak to him and just propose the future we want and that's it. Now I just want players focused and only focused on performing and getting the best out of them for the team."

Arsenal have been criticised in the past for handing lucrative contracts to players in the latter stages of their careers.

Former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, 32, who agreed a bumper new deal in 2018, became a peripheral squad member, while 31-year-old captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struggled to impress earlier this season following an extension to his contract.

Asked about the balance between offering big contracts to senior players and having room to bring through youngsters, Arteta said: "Everything is related to where we are, how much we win and where we are playing next season.

"There are no exceptions and we all need to be clear with that and more with the context we have right now in our industry."